Our web site hosted on top server type DUAL Intel Xeon E5-SandyBridge-2620-Hexcite [2GHz] even with 32GB of RAM and runs on RAID 10 support. We are proud to have to have excelent support and uptime from our web hosting company. web hosting powered by ShopCentar.hr uptime is more then 99.98%. Their servers attracted over 5000 web hosting customers and registered over 20000 domains, so if you looking for professional and expert hosting partner you are on right spot!