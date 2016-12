Share This





















Motorola has struggled to produce a phone with a top-quality camera, but this might finally be Motorola’s year. The newly announced Moto X Style has already found its way into the hands of the photo experts at DxOMark, and they’re impressed. The 21MP sensor on the new Moto X is reportedly almost as good as the Samsung Galaxy S6 and tied with the Note 4.

