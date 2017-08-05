Google Opens Android’s Play Store to Real-Money Gambling Apps at Last

Share This





















After avoiding it for years, Google opens Android’s Play Store to real-money gambling apps. This is a groundbreaking change for the industry. A lot of people are going to be shocked that this has finally happened, because it seems strange that Google decided to wait this long. A lot of people are going to be thrilled that they will have so many new options for gaming apps before long.

Different smartphone devices will have fans all throughout the online casino gaming world. Many people within the online casino gaming world are going to want to make sure that they are able to keep their options open as much as possible. In the recent past, this was harder than it needed to be for the Google fans who liked their Android phones. Today, they are going to have just as many options as the people who prefer to use Apple devices.

Google and Apple have been rivals for a long time. However, it should be noted that Google has had a long tendency to win many fights like this. Google Maps was able to compete against MapQuest almost immediately, in spite of the fact that MapQuest had such a huge head-start on Google Maps. Google has managed to be a dark horse even while it has been one of the most successful companies in the world all at the same time.

People who are familiar with the history of Google as a company are rarely shocked by the sorts of things that Google has managed to accomplish over the years. They will usually be more shocked about situations where Google seems to be needlessly inhibiting its own growth. This was certainly the case with the real-money gambling apps. However, it seems that Google has once again proven that it is going to try to hold its own against all of its competitors, and that will certainly include Apple.

So many people have been getting a lot of great real-money gambling apps from iTunes over the years that it was only inevitable that Google would start to take notice. Some people might speculate that Google was actually trying to see if those apps would actually be profitable. Apple has unintentionally done a lot of testing for Google. It is clear now that a lot of people want to be able to enjoy real-money online gaming apps. Casino Lavida mobile has been extremely successful. Many mobile gaming apps are going to continue to succeed among people who are huge fans of online casino gaming.

These individuals have been waiting for Google for some time. Google is well aware of this. It is possible that Google was inspired to make this change partly as a result of the increased consumer demand. More and more companies these days have to listen to their customers, and more and more of them are in a position to do so. Social media and online reviews, not to mention online communities, have given companies the ability to really hear what their customers want. It is clear that Google’s customers wanted real-money gaming apps.



