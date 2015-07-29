Microsoft Releases Standalone Android Emulator With Easy Instructions To Use It With Android Studio And Eclipse With ADT

Share This





















Microsoft surprised Android developers last year with the launch of a brand new emulator designed for performance and features that aren’t available anywhere else. While the initial Preview release only included an image for KitKat, subsequent updates introduced an expanded set of emulator images and some valuable new features. While a high-speed emulator is certainly compelling, many developers still didn’t adopt it because it had to be downloaded and insta…

Android Police – Android News, Apps, Games, Phones, Tablets



Please Leave a Comment and Share on G+ it's important for us