Review: UPDATED: TomTom Multi-Sport Cardio
Introduction, Screen, Battery and Design
As impressed as we were with the TomTom Runner and Multi-Sport, it was obvious at the time that there was plenty of room for improvement.
A year later and TomTom is refreshing its watches with the new “Cardio” versions, which bring all the familiar features of the first two but with one big added extra – a built-in heart rate monitor.
Not just that, but (so far) a highly accurate one. The original Runner and Multi-Sport could be paired with a separate heart rate moni…
