write-for-us
Published On: Sat, Aug 1st, 2015

Review: UPDATED: TomTom Multi-Sport Cardio

Review: UPDATED: TomTom Multi-Sport Cardio

Introduction, Screen, Battery and Design

As impressed as we were with the TomTom Runner and Multi-Sport, it was obvious at the time that there was plenty of room for improvement.

A year later and TomTom is refreshing its watches with the new “Cardio” versions, which bring all the familiar features of the first two but with one big added extra – a built-in heart rate monitor.

Not just that, but (so far) a highly accurate one. The original Runner and Multi-Sport could be paired with a separate heart rate moni…
Techradar – All the latest technology news


Please Leave a Comment and Share on G+ it's important for us

About the Author

- Valid Mesic is a social media specialist and online blogger with over six years of experience and an extensive knowledge of implementing, monitoring and maintaining social networks. Valid specializes in the optimization of personal and business profiles and the development and maintenance of Google+ pages and communities. Find Valid Mesic Profile on Google+

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

CAPTCHA Image
*

Recent Posts

Pin It