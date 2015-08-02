Runtastic Adds Leaderboards, Real Voice Coach, And A New Story Run In Version 6.0

Share This





















Be honest with yourself: the only reason you log into Runtastic with a Facebook account is so that you can show everyone else how much exercise you’re doing. Now you can show off in a more direct way with Leaderboards. This is basically a mobile version of the leaderboard feature that was recently introduced on Runtastic’s web service, which tracks total miles or kilometers covered by you and your Facebook, Google+, or Runtastic contacts who use the app.

Runtastic Adds Leaderboards

